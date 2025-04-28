Jabalpur Royal Lions Gear Up for Madhya Pradesh League T20 with Star-studded Lineup

Jabalpur Royal Lions, formerly known as Jabalpur Lions, are gearing up for the 2025 Madhya Pradesh League T20 with a reinforced squad. During the Players Draft in Indore on April 27, the team signed several distinguished players, including Saransh Jain, who played a pivotal role as captain last year, leading the team to victory.

The defending champions made strategic acquisitions by adding marquee players like Rahul Batham, Abhishek Bhandari, and Siddarth Pattidar, all of whom delivered impressive performances in the previous domestic season. Despite changes in name and management, the team's mission remains clear: to clinch the championship once more.

In a strategic move, the Jabalpur Royal Lions did not retain players from the previous season but instead drafted Saransh Jain again, securing a full roster of 16 players. In addition to Jain, the lineup includes promising talents such as Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada, and Siddarth Pattidar. Trials will be conducted in Jabalpur to select two additional players, underscoring the team's commitment to nurturing local talent as they prepare for the league's commencement on May 27.

