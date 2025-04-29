Left Menu

Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Records with Stunning T20 Century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, has captured global attention with his record-breaking T20 century. His extraordinary performance in the IPL, achieving 101 runs in just 38 balls, signals a bright future. He credits his family's sacrifices and team support for his achievements and remains focused on national aspirations.

  • Country:
  • India

The cricket community is abuzz with the phenomenal performance of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently dazzled the IPL with his record-breaking century in T20 cricket. Suryavanshi, showcasing remarkable composure, scored an explosive 101 off 38 balls, including 11 sixes and seven fours. This feat not only makes him the youngest centurion in the league's history but also further cements his status as a rising star in the sport.

In a candid interview with IPLT20, Suryavanshi, hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, expressed that hitting first-ball sixes is a 'normal thing' for him, attributing his success to his experience playing for India's Under-19 team and at the domestic level. Despite the grandeur of the IPL stage, he maintained focus on his natural gameplay, undeterred by the international bowlers he faced.

Deeply appreciative of his family's unwavering support, Suryavanshi credits his parents' sacrifices for his success. His father left his job, and his mother manages a strenuous daily routine to support his cricketing ambitions. With a dream to represent India, he remains dedicated to his craft, drawing strength from the Rajasthan Royals team and the mentorship of cricket legend Rahul Dravid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

