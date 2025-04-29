Les Kiss to Succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies Coach Amid Future Planning
Les Kiss, currently the Queensland Reds coach, is set to replace Joe Schmidt as the Wallabies coach. Although an official announcement is awaited, Kiss might begin his role in mid-2024. Schmidt will maintain his position until Kiss concludes his Reds contract, which ends after the 2026 Super Rugby season.
Les Kiss is poised to take over as Wallabies coach, succeeding Joe Schmidt, according to reports from local media. Though confirmations suggest a mid-2024 start, more details are expected at a Rugby Australia press conference in Sydney.
Schmidt, who stepped in post-2023 World Cup troubles, announced he would leave after the Rugby Championship to focus on his family. Yet, he is set to remain until Kiss finishes his Reds contract at the end of 2026.
Widely linked to the Wallabies for some time, Kiss brings extensive experience, having collaborated with Schmidt at Ireland. His coaching prowess has seen the Reds maintain a strong Super Rugby presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
