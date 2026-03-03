World Cup 2026: Ticket Frenzy Amid Turbulence
As the 2026 World Cup nears, ticket demand soars despite political tensions and high prices. Concerns arise from U.S.-Iran conflicts and Mexican unrest, impacting fan travel plans. Ticket costs and a thriving resale market make it an 'elitist' event, with FIFA promising reinvestment into football development.
With just 100 days before the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, fervor for tickets is peaking despite steep prices and geopolitical tensions. The recent U.S. action against Iran, alongside unrest near Guadalajara, adds to fan anxieties.
Mexican officials assure there's no danger for visitors. However, the costliness of tickets and logistical challenges of a tri-nation event add strain. FIFA claims it's set to break financial records, with funds to be reinvested into global football.
The legal resale market in North America further inflates prices, creating divisions between casual and affluent fans. As concerns mount, some fan associations report drastically reduced attendance, labeling the tournament less of a people's event and more elitist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
