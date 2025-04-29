Left Menu

Teen Cricket Phenom Sets Record with Stunning IPL Century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, astonished audiences by becoming the youngest IPL centurion with a blistering 38-ball 101. His coach, Manish Ojha, anticipates his ascent to India's T20 squad, highlighting Suryavanshi's natural talent and strategic clarity, bringing sporting recognition to Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST
Teen Cricket Phenom Sets Record with Stunning IPL Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of cricketing talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the world alight, breaking IPL records with a remarkable 38-ball century. As the youngest player to achieve this feat, Suryavanshi's performance was the talk of Rajasthan Royals' victory over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

The left-handed batter's aggressive approach yielded 11 sixes and seven fours, showcasing his formidable skills against a strong bowling lineup. His coach, Manish Ojha, expressed immense pride, pointing out Suryavanshi's role as a beacon of inspiration for the sporting community in Bihar, traditionally less recognized in cricket.

Ojha praised his ward's natural gifts and clear strategic thinking, reinforcing his belief in Suryavanshi's potential to join India's T20 team. With past performances in India U-19s and a first-class debut, Suryavanshi's trajectory in cricket seems bright and promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025