Teen Cricket Phenom Sets Record with Stunning IPL Century

In an extraordinary display of cricketing talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the world alight, breaking IPL records with a remarkable 38-ball century. As the youngest player to achieve this feat, Suryavanshi's performance was the talk of Rajasthan Royals' victory over Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

The left-handed batter's aggressive approach yielded 11 sixes and seven fours, showcasing his formidable skills against a strong bowling lineup. His coach, Manish Ojha, expressed immense pride, pointing out Suryavanshi's role as a beacon of inspiration for the sporting community in Bihar, traditionally less recognized in cricket.

Ojha praised his ward's natural gifts and clear strategic thinking, reinforcing his belief in Suryavanshi's potential to join India's T20 team. With past performances in India U-19s and a first-class debut, Suryavanshi's trajectory in cricket seems bright and promising.

