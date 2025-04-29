Al-Nassr Shores Up for Historic Asian Champions League Bid

Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli announced a clean bill of health for his squad as they prepare for Wednesday's Asian Champions League Elite semi-final against Kawasaki Frontale in Jeddah. The Saudi Pro League club is on the verge of its first finals appearance in nearly three decades.

Previously victorious in 1995, Al-Nassr defeated Yokohama F Marinos 4-1, thanks to Jhon Duran's double and goals from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli expressed confidence, noting, "We are ready for the match, and will decide our lineup in training."

Al-Nassr, one among three Saudi teams in the semi-finals, benefits from substantial cash injections from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, enhancing their global competitiveness. Meanwhile, Kawasaki faces challenges with player fatigue following their taxing victory requiring extra-time against Qatar's Al-Sadd.

(With inputs from agencies.)