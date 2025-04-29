Left Menu

Al-Nassr Shores Up for Historic Asian Champions League Bid

Al-Nassr, under coach Stefano Pioli, aims for its first Asian Champions League final in nearly 30 years. The Saudi Pro League team, spearheaded by players like Cristiano Ronaldo, is injury-free ahead of their semi-final clash against Kawasaki Frontale. Significant investments have bolstered Saudi clubs' performances this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:46 IST
Al-Nassr Shores Up for Historic Asian Champions League Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli announced a clean bill of health for his squad as they prepare for Wednesday's Asian Champions League Elite semi-final against Kawasaki Frontale in Jeddah. The Saudi Pro League club is on the verge of its first finals appearance in nearly three decades.

Previously victorious in 1995, Al-Nassr defeated Yokohama F Marinos 4-1, thanks to Jhon Duran's double and goals from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli expressed confidence, noting, "We are ready for the match, and will decide our lineup in training."

Al-Nassr, one among three Saudi teams in the semi-finals, benefits from substantial cash injections from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, enhancing their global competitiveness. Meanwhile, Kawasaki faces challenges with player fatigue following their taxing victory requiring extra-time against Qatar's Al-Sadd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025