Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery: Surgery, Suspension, and Determination

Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger recently underwent knee surgery to address ongoing knee issues. Despite enduring severe pain for months, Ruediger is focused on recovering quickly to participate in the Nations League and Club World Cup. He faces a suspension after being sent off in the Copa del Rey final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:33 IST
Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger, a key figure in the team's defense, has successfully undergone knee surgery, as announced by the club on Tuesday. The procedure aimed to rectify ongoing issues with his meniscus.

The 32-year-old German international has been struggling with knee pain for seven months. Determined to return to the pitch swiftly for the upcoming Nations League and Club World Cup, Ruediger expressed commitment to his recovery through a post on X.

His recent sending-off in the Copa del Rey final could result in a suspension ranging from four to twelve matches. Real Madrid, currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points, is set to host Celta Vigo with five games remaining in the season.

