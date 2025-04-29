India Penalized for Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka in Women's Tri-Series

India faced a penalty for a slow over-rate during the Women's Tri-series opener against Sri Lanka, as announced by the ICC on Tuesday. The match took place in Colombo where India triumphed over Sri Lanka by nine wickets.

The penalty stemmed from India being one over short, after time allowances, according to Vanessa de Silva of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. The ICC's Code of Conduct mandates a five percent fine on match fees for each missed over.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted guilt, accepting the fine and eliminating the necessity for a formal hearing. The decision was supported by umpires Anna Harris, Nimali Perera, Lyndon Hannibal, and Dedunu de Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)