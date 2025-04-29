Neeraj Chopra Hosts Prestigious NC Classic: India's Rising Javelin Stars Join the Fray

In an exciting development for Indian athletics, the nation's javelin prodigies Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal are all set to compete in the NC Classic, an A category event organized by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru.

The competition, sanctioned by World Athletics, will see four Indian athletes, including Chopra, challenging top-tier international talents. With seven foreign athletes already lined up, the event will host 11 formidable competitors.

Noted international participants include Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany. The event, a collaboration between Chopra, JSW Sports, and the Athletics Federation of India, signifies a monumental platform for Indian javelin throwers to shine globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)