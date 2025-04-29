Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Hosts Prestigious NC Classic: India's Rising Javelin Stars Join the Fray

India's top javelin talents, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal, join Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru for the NC Classic. This A category event by World Athletics features renowned athletes, offering a significant platform for India's upcoming stars. Organized by Chopra and partners, it promises a thrilling competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:02 IST
Neeraj Chopra Hosts Prestigious NC Classic: India's Rising Javelin Stars Join the Fray
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for Indian athletics, the nation's javelin prodigies Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal are all set to compete in the NC Classic, an A category event organized by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru.

The competition, sanctioned by World Athletics, will see four Indian athletes, including Chopra, challenging top-tier international talents. With seven foreign athletes already lined up, the event will host 11 formidable competitors.

Noted international participants include Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany. The event, a collaboration between Chopra, JSW Sports, and the Athletics Federation of India, signifies a monumental platform for Indian javelin throwers to shine globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025