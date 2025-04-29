Neeraj Chopra Hosts Prestigious NC Classic: India's Rising Javelin Stars Join the Fray
India's top javelin talents, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal, join Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru for the NC Classic. This A category event by World Athletics features renowned athletes, offering a significant platform for India's upcoming stars. Organized by Chopra and partners, it promises a thrilling competition.
- Country:
- India
In an exciting development for Indian athletics, the nation's javelin prodigies Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal are all set to compete in the NC Classic, an A category event organized by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Bengaluru.
The competition, sanctioned by World Athletics, will see four Indian athletes, including Chopra, challenging top-tier international talents. With seven foreign athletes already lined up, the event will host 11 formidable competitors.
Noted international participants include Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany. The event, a collaboration between Chopra, JSW Sports, and the Athletics Federation of India, signifies a monumental platform for Indian javelin throwers to shine globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arnya RealEstates Invests Rs 130 Crore in Bengaluru Project
Bengaluru and Delhi Residents Arrested for High-Value House Theft
Bengaluru Court Presses On With Lokayukta Probe Amidst ED Challenge
Assetz Expands Real Estate Portfolio in Bengaluru with 200 Acres Acquisitions
UST Expands Footprint in India with New Bengaluru Facility Inauguration