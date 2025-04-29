Juventus Forward Kenan Yildiz Receives Two-Game Ban

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz will be absent from the upcoming Serie A fixtures against Bologna and Lazio after receiving a two-game ban. The decision was made by an Italian sports judge following his red card for violent conduct during last weekend's match against Monza.

The 19-year-old Turkish international was penalized for elbowing Monza midfielder Alessandro Bianco, an action that occurred before halftime in Juventus' 2-0 victory. In addition to the suspension, Yildiz has been fined 10,000 euros.

This development poses a significant challenge for Juventus as they visit fifth-placed Bologna and seventh-placed Lazio in critical matches that could determine their success in securing a spot in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)