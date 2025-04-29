Juventus Forward Kenan Yildiz Receives Two-Game Ban
Juventus player Kenan Yildiz faces a two-game suspension after a red card incident against Monza. He was fined 10,000 euros for violent conduct. Yildiz will miss crucial matches against Bologna and Lazio, affecting Juventus’ Champions League qualification hopes.
Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz will be absent from the upcoming Serie A fixtures against Bologna and Lazio after receiving a two-game ban. The decision was made by an Italian sports judge following his red card for violent conduct during last weekend's match against Monza.
The 19-year-old Turkish international was penalized for elbowing Monza midfielder Alessandro Bianco, an action that occurred before halftime in Juventus' 2-0 victory. In addition to the suspension, Yildiz has been fined 10,000 euros.
This development poses a significant challenge for Juventus as they visit fifth-placed Bologna and seventh-placed Lazio in critical matches that could determine their success in securing a spot in the Champions League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
