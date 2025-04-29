Nat Sciver-Brunt Appointed as England Women's Cricket Captain

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been officially appointed as the new all-format captain of England's women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. A cornerstone of the team since her debut in 2013, Sciver-Brunt has consistently delivered with both bat and ball, boasting 259 appearances in various formats over the past ten years.

Previously serving as the vice-captain under Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt emerged as the leading candidate for the captaincy due to her extensive experience across all formats. She has also led the team in 11 T20 matches and one ODI, with a commendable record of nine wins as per ICC statistics. Her appointment signifies a new chapter for England's women's cricket, coinciding with a shift in coaching staff after Charlotte Edwards took over from former head coach Jon Lewis earlier this year.

Sciver-Brunt and Edwards will debut their leadership during England's home summer season, which features series against West Indies and India, starting with the first T20I on May 21. The series includes three T20Is and three ODIs. However, their foremost challenge will be the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. Upon her appointment, Sciver-Brunt expressed pride and determination to lead the team towards success, emphasizing strong unity and potential within the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)