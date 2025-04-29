KKR's Spin Duo Stuns Delhi to Secure Thrilling Win in IPL Clash

In a dramatic IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs, thanks to a remarkable comeback by spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. KKR, defending their total of 204/9, stifled DC's chase with disciplined bowling.

Faf Du Plessis and Axar Patel played vital innings for DC, but KKR's bowlers ensured DC could only reach 190/9. Narine claimed three wickets for 29 runs, while Chakravarthy supported with a crucial spell of 2/39. Despite DC's initial dominance, KKR's spinners took control, leaving DC's middle order in disarray.

In the first innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a strong total, countering effective spells from DC's Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam. Under the pressure of a high score, DC faltered against KKR's relentless bowling attack, marking another thrilling chapter in this IPL season.

