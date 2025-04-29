KKR's Spin Duo Stuns Delhi to Secure Thrilling Win in IPL Clash
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy led Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Their exceptional bowling restricted DC's chase despite impressive innings from Faf Du Plessis and Axar Patel. KKR now has four wins from nine games, remaining in contention for the playoffs.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs, thanks to a remarkable comeback by spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. KKR, defending their total of 204/9, stifled DC's chase with disciplined bowling.
Faf Du Plessis and Axar Patel played vital innings for DC, but KKR's bowlers ensured DC could only reach 190/9. Narine claimed three wickets for 29 runs, while Chakravarthy supported with a crucial spell of 2/39. Despite DC's initial dominance, KKR's spinners took control, leaving DC's middle order in disarray.
In the first innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a strong total, countering effective spells from DC's Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam. Under the pressure of a high score, DC faltered against KKR's relentless bowling attack, marking another thrilling chapter in this IPL season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BCCI Set to Reveal Central Contracts: Promotions for Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel Expected
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel: Shaky Starts and Leadership Triumphs
KL Rahul, Axar Patel Propel Delhi Capitals to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants
Strategic Oversight: Axar Patel's Decision Criticized in DC's IPL Loss