Left Menu

KKR's Spin Duo Stuns Delhi to Secure Thrilling Win in IPL Clash

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy led Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Their exceptional bowling restricted DC's chase despite impressive innings from Faf Du Plessis and Axar Patel. KKR now has four wins from nine games, remaining in contention for the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:45 IST
KKR's Spin Duo Stuns Delhi to Secure Thrilling Win in IPL Clash
Team KKR celebrating a wicket. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic IPL contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs, thanks to a remarkable comeback by spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. KKR, defending their total of 204/9, stifled DC's chase with disciplined bowling.

Faf Du Plessis and Axar Patel played vital innings for DC, but KKR's bowlers ensured DC could only reach 190/9. Narine claimed three wickets for 29 runs, while Chakravarthy supported with a crucial spell of 2/39. Despite DC's initial dominance, KKR's spinners took control, leaving DC's middle order in disarray.

In the first innings, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a strong total, countering effective spells from DC's Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam. Under the pressure of a high score, DC faltered against KKR's relentless bowling attack, marking another thrilling chapter in this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025