Al-Hilal Coach Blames Referee for Asian Champions League Exit

Al-Hilal's hopes in the Asian Champions League Elite were dashed as they faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of fellow Saudi team Al-Ahli. The loss has added pressure on coach Jorge Jesus, who criticized the officiating after the match.

Four-time champions Al-Hilal were left stunned by Al-Ahli, with goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney setting the stage for Al-Ahli's first final appearance since 2012. Coach Jesus expressed discontent with referee Adham Makhadmeh, linking officiating errors to the team's poor performance.

In a fractious game that saw 11 yellow cards and a sending-off, Al-Hilal managed to reduce the deficit through Salem Al-Dawsari but ultimately succumbed to a late Al-Ahli goal. Jesus took responsibility for the defeat but pointed to refereeing decisions as a key influence.

