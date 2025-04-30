Les Kiss Set to Lead Wallabies After Joe Schmidt's Extension

Les Kiss, the former rugby league international, is poised to take over as the Wallabies coach following Joe Schmidt's decision to extend his tenure. Rugby Australia confirmed that Kiss will commence his role in 2024, providing him enough time to gear up for the 2027 World Cup.

Schmidt's initial departure was planned post the British & Irish Lions test series; however, he will now continue coaching until July 2026. This extension allows him additional family time in Sydney, especially critical due to personal commitments.

Kiss, currently with the Queensland Reds, has a strong background in rugby, having worked alongside Schmidt in Ireland. His coaching experience spans roles with the Springboks, Ulster, and London Irish, equipping him well for his upcoming national role.

