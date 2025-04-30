Left Menu

Li Tie's Appeal Denied: Former China Coach Faces 20-Year Sentence for Bribery

Li Tie, former China national football team coach, lost his appeal against a 20-year sentence for bribery. The charges stemmed from his time at Hebei China Fortune Club and as national coach, involving 120 million yuan in bribes. His guilty plea led to his December sentencing.

Former China national team coach Li Tie received a significant blow as his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence for bribery was dismissed, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The charges relate to Li's coaching tenure at Hebei China Fortune club and as China's national coach, where he allegedly exchanged 120 million yuan in bribes for selections and favors.

The guilty plea Li submitted resulted in his sentencing on December 13, which was upheld by the Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court on Wednesday.

