Li Tie's Appeal Denied: Former China Coach Faces 20-Year Sentence for Bribery

Former China national team coach Li Tie received a significant blow as his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence for bribery was dismissed, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The charges relate to Li's coaching tenure at Hebei China Fortune club and as China's national coach, where he allegedly exchanged 120 million yuan in bribes for selections and favors.

The guilty plea Li submitted resulted in his sentencing on December 13, which was upheld by the Hubei Provincial Higher People's Court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)