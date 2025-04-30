Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Italy's Tennis Star Battles Back from Doping Ban

Jannik Sinner, the world's number one tennis player, is poised to return to the court with renewed determination following a three-month suspension due to a doping case. Sinner, who has been off the courts since February after accepting a ban, is preparing for the upcoming Italian Open.

The doping incident involved the presence of anabolic agent clostebol, which Sinner claims was transmitted through massages and sports therapy by a support team member. Despite successfully defending his Australian Open title earlier this year, the case weighed heavily on him, leading to doubts about his future in tennis.

During a recent interview, Sinner expressed the emotional toll of the ordeal, recalling difficult moments and the scrutiny he faced from peers. However, with renewed focus and a goal in sight, Sinner is returning to training, eager to make his mark at the Italian Open and put the controversy behind him.

(With inputs from agencies.)