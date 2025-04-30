Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Italy's Tennis Star Battles Back from Doping Ban
World number one Jannik Sinner, after serving a three-month doping ban, is set to make his comeback in the Italian Open with a refreshed mentality. The Italian tested positive for clostebol due to sports therapy. Despite contemplating retirement, Sinner is ready to return stronger.
Jannik Sinner, the world's number one tennis player, is poised to return to the court with renewed determination following a three-month suspension due to a doping case. Sinner, who has been off the courts since February after accepting a ban, is preparing for the upcoming Italian Open.
The doping incident involved the presence of anabolic agent clostebol, which Sinner claims was transmitted through massages and sports therapy by a support team member. Despite successfully defending his Australian Open title earlier this year, the case weighed heavily on him, leading to doubts about his future in tennis.
During a recent interview, Sinner expressed the emotional toll of the ordeal, recalling difficult moments and the scrutiny he faced from peers. However, with renewed focus and a goal in sight, Sinner is returning to training, eager to make his mark at the Italian Open and put the controversy behind him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
