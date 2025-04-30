Delhi High Court Intervenes in Boxing Federation Election Dispute
The Delhi High Court has requested responses from the Boxing Federation of India and the Centre following a plea for the appointment of a returning officer to oversee its elections. The plea claims that the previous officer resigned and the federation is delaying elections by seeking a compliant officer.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has stepped in amid a growing controversy surrounding the elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). On Wednesday, the court issued notices to the BFI and the Centre regarding a plea that calls for the appointment of an independent returning officer.
The petition, filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, challenges a federation decision requiring that only elected members from affiliated state units may represent their states in the election. The situation worsens with allegations against the former federation president of attempting to influence the election process in a bid to install a 'compliant returning officer'.
This legal tussle has roots in a March 19 court order that suspended a recent BFI decision, with concerns mounting over impartiality and timeliness. Originally, the BFI elections were scheduled for March but have since been postponed, casting doubt on the transparency of the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces Federal Funding Freeze Amid Controversy
Allahabad High Court to Deliberate on Gyanvapi Case Amidst Long-standing Controversy
Robert Vadra Faces ED Scrutiny in Haryana Land Deal Controversy
Supreme Court Demands Fair Play in Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Plea
Supreme Court Extends Puja Khedkar's Protection Amid OBC Quota Controversy