Delhi High Court Intervenes in Boxing Federation Election Dispute

The Delhi High Court has stepped in amid a growing controversy surrounding the elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). On Wednesday, the court issued notices to the BFI and the Centre regarding a plea that calls for the appointment of an independent returning officer.

The petition, filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, challenges a federation decision requiring that only elected members from affiliated state units may represent their states in the election. The situation worsens with allegations against the former federation president of attempting to influence the election process in a bid to install a 'compliant returning officer'.

This legal tussle has roots in a March 19 court order that suspended a recent BFI decision, with concerns mounting over impartiality and timeliness. Originally, the BFI elections were scheduled for March but have since been postponed, casting doubt on the transparency of the process.

