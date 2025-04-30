Left Menu

Cricket's Grand Return: Faisalabad Set for International Action

Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for five T20 matches with Faisalabad hosting its first international match in 17 years. The series starts in May and is part of preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:17 IST
Cricket's Grand Return: Faisalabad Set for International Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After a lengthy 17-year gap, Faisalabad is poised to once again feature on the international cricket stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the city will host Bangladesh for the first two T20 matches of a five-game series.

The matches will take place at Faisalabad on May 25 and 27 before the series concludes in Lahore from May 31 to June 3. Notably, Bangladesh was the last team to play an ODI in Faisalabad back in 2008.

Initially, Bangladesh was scheduled for three T20s and three ODIs, but both cricket boards mutually decided to replace the ODIs with two additional T20s. This change forms part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025