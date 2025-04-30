Cricket's Grand Return: Faisalabad Set for International Action
Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for five T20 matches with Faisalabad hosting its first international match in 17 years. The series starts in May and is part of preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
After a lengthy 17-year gap, Faisalabad is poised to once again feature on the international cricket stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the city will host Bangladesh for the first two T20 matches of a five-game series.
The matches will take place at Faisalabad on May 25 and 27 before the series concludes in Lahore from May 31 to June 3. Notably, Bangladesh was the last team to play an ODI in Faisalabad back in 2008.
Initially, Bangladesh was scheduled for three T20s and three ODIs, but both cricket boards mutually decided to replace the ODIs with two additional T20s. This change forms part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
