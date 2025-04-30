Left Menu

Revamping Rugby: RFU Seeks Community Insights for Governance Overhaul

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) in England has launched a consultation to modernize rugby governance. This effort follows the Governance and Representation Review Group's findings on improving representation and decision-making. The consultation invites input from the rugby community until June 2025, aiming to enhance grass roots involvement and streamline processes.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has initiated a broad consultation process aimed at modernizing the governance of rugby in England. This move follows recommendations by the Governance and Representation Review Group.

The extensive review, initiated last year, examined current governance structures and derived insights from a variety of sources, including the National Rugby Survey and various stakeholders. It identified issues such as complex decision-making, lack of transparency, and insufficient grassroots representation.

As part of the proposed changes, a revision of the RFU Council's composition and a more regionalized approach to decision-making are being considered. The consultation will collect feedback from the rugby community until June 2025.

