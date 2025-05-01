Iga Swiatek's Remarkable Comeback at the Madrid Open
Iga Swiatek staged a stunning comeback to defeat Madison Keys at the Madrid Open, securing a spot in the semifinals against Coco Gauff. Despite a challenging start, Swiatek shifted momentum in her favor, while Coco Gauff continued her strong performance by defeating Mirra Andreeva in the youngest WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2009.
- Country:
- Spain
Iga Swiatek delivered a stunning rebound at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, overcoming an initial loss of six games to defeat Madison Keys in a thrilling 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph. The match, described by Iga as one of the 'weirdest,' saw Swiatek tenaciously claw her way back to victory on center court.
Swiatek's victory sets up a highly anticipated semifinal clash with Coco Gauff, who secured her place by dispatching a strong challenge from teenager Mirra Andreeva. Gauff, ranked fourth, managed a straight-sets win, highlighting her emerging dominance in the WTA tour.
In the men's field, Matteo Arnaldi sustained his impressive form by defeating Frances Tiafoe, adding to his recent victory over Novak Djokovic. Arnaldi's consistency has propelled him into the ATP 1000 quarterfinals, where he will face Jack Draper, who effortlessly advanced in his latest match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iga Swiatek
- Madrid Open
- comeback
- semifinals
- Coco Gauff
- WTA 1000
- tennis
- Mirra Andreeva
- debut
- ATP 1000
ALSO READ
Teen Tennis Prodigy Dazzles in Historic ATP Tour Victory
Teenage Tennis Triumph: Diego Dedura-Palomero's Breakthrough Moment
Serena Williams on Doping Scandals: A Tale of Double Standards in Tennis
Sara Sorribes Tormo Takes a Break: Navigating the Mental and Physical Toll of Pro Tennis
Ukrainian Tennis Star Lesia Tsurenko Files Legal Action Against WTA