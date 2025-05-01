Leverkusen Secures Young Talent Ibrahim Maza
Bayern Leverkusen signed talented 19-year-old forward Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin on a five-year contract. Maza, a former Germany youth international, chose to represent Algeria. Leverkusen praised his technical ability and vision. The club is assured a spot in next season's Champions League.
Bayern Leverkusen has secured the signature of Ibrahim Maza, a promising 19-year-old forward, on a five-year contract from Hertha Berlin's second team. The announcement came from the Bundesliga club on Thursday.
Maza, who previously played for Germany's youth teams, decided in 2024 to represent Algeria internationally. Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, praised Maza's technical skills, dribbling prowess, and vision on the field.
Leverkusen, who achieved a league and Cup double last season, are currently second in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern Munich. They have already clinched a spot in next season's Champions League.
