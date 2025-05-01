Left Menu

Epic Showdowns at the Sudirman Cup: Japan and Indonesia Lead the Pack

Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida secured victory over Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup, ensuring Japan's dominance. Both countries advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Indonesia topped Group D with a decisive 4-1 win over Denmark. Exciting quarter-final matchups are set, promising thrilling badminton action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST
Epic Showdowns at the Sudirman Cup: Japan and Indonesia Lead the Pack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling showdown at the Sudirman Cup, Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida emerged victorious over Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, claiming a 3-2 win and securing Japan's dominance in Group C.

Both Japan and Malaysia, having defeated France and Australia, have booked their spots in Friday's quarter-finals. Malaysia's long wait for a victory against Japan since 2005 continues, marking Japan's ninth win over Malaysia since 1989.

Elsewhere, Indonesia displayed formidable skill, securing a 4-1 triumph over Denmark to top Group D. As the quarter-finals, including matchups like China vs. Malaysia and Japan vs. Taiwan, commence, badminton fans are in for an electrifying spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025