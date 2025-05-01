Epic Showdowns at the Sudirman Cup: Japan and Indonesia Lead the Pack
Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida secured victory over Malaysia in the Sudirman Cup, ensuring Japan's dominance. Both countries advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Indonesia topped Group D with a decisive 4-1 win over Denmark. Exciting quarter-final matchups are set, promising thrilling badminton action.
In a thrilling showdown at the Sudirman Cup, Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida emerged victorious over Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, claiming a 3-2 win and securing Japan's dominance in Group C.
Both Japan and Malaysia, having defeated France and Australia, have booked their spots in Friday's quarter-finals. Malaysia's long wait for a victory against Japan since 2005 continues, marking Japan's ninth win over Malaysia since 1989.
Elsewhere, Indonesia displayed formidable skill, securing a 4-1 triumph over Denmark to top Group D. As the quarter-finals, including matchups like China vs. Malaysia and Japan vs. Taiwan, commence, badminton fans are in for an electrifying spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
