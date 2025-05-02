Scheffler and Champ Shine in Dallas Showdown

In a thrilling start at the Byron Nelson tournament, Scottie Scheffler dazzled with a 10-under 61, capturing the overnight lead in his hometown event. Close behind, Cameron Champ surged into contention after securing a spot as an alternate mere hours before tee time.

Scheffler has previously missed the tournament due to personal commitments, including the birth of his child. The top-ranked golfer aims to secure his first victory of 2025, displaying impressive form despite previous setbacks this year.

Rico Hoey also turned heads, ending with an impressive 63. Heavy rain had altered course conditions, giving players the opportunity to lift, clean, and replace their balls in the fairways.

(With inputs from agencies.)