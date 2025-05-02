Scheffler and Champ Shine in Dallas Showdown
Scottie Scheffler leads after a blistering 10-under 61 at the Byron Nelson, a home event for him. Cameron Champ, a late inclusion, also excelled with a 64. Scheffler seeks his first win of 2025, while Rico Hoey is also in contention. Heavy rain impacted the course conditions.
In a thrilling start at the Byron Nelson tournament, Scottie Scheffler dazzled with a 10-under 61, capturing the overnight lead in his hometown event. Close behind, Cameron Champ surged into contention after securing a spot as an alternate mere hours before tee time.
Scheffler has previously missed the tournament due to personal commitments, including the birth of his child. The top-ranked golfer aims to secure his first victory of 2025, displaying impressive form despite previous setbacks this year.
Rico Hoey also turned heads, ending with an impressive 63. Heavy rain had altered course conditions, giving players the opportunity to lift, clean, and replace their balls in the fairways.
