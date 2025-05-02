Colo Colo Faces Fan Ban After Fatal Stadium Crush
Chilean club Colo Colo will appeal a CONMEBOL ruling banning fans from five home matches and supporters from five away matches. The penalty follows the tragic deaths of two teenage fans at a Copa Libertadores match. The team also faces a 3-0 defeat and an $80,000 fine.
Colo Colo, a prominent Chilean football club, announced its intention to appeal a stringent ruling by CONMEBOL. The governing body of South American soccer recently handed down penalties requiring Colo Colo to play five home games without spectators and barring their supporters from attending five away matches.
The decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident resulting in the deaths of two teenage fans in a stadium crush ahead of a Copa Libertadores game. A group of fans reportedly attempted to force their way into the stadium, leading to a protective fence collapse that trapped the victims.
CONMEBOL's ruling included a 3-0 defeat awarded to Fortaleza and an $80,000 fine for Colo Colo. Team president Edmundo Valladares expressed hope that the ruling could be partially overturned, acknowledging the penalty's impact on both the club's performance and finances.
