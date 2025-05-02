Trent Boult's Milestone: 300 T20 Wickets and Mumbai Indians on Top!

Mumbai Indians' fast bowler, Trent Boult, achieved a career milestone on Friday by claiming his 300th T20 wicket. Boult reached this significant mark during an intense IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Throughout the match, New Zealand's seasoned pacer stood out as a formidable force in the powerplay. Despite conceding a few boundaries, Boult managed to deliver a crucial 3/28 spell in 2.1 overs at an economy rate of 12.90. Notably, he dismissed young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal by knocking off his stumps and took two more wickets, including the last scalping of Jofra Archer, ably supported by partner Jasprit Bumrah.

Boult's performance in IPL 2023 remains outstanding, with 16 wickets, placing him third in the Purple Cap race. In the match, MI's batters dominated, racking up 217/2, led by Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma's aggressive innings. The bowling unit dismantled RR for just 117 in 16.1 overs, with Karn Sharma and Boult taking three wickets each. MI's comprehensive 100-run victory solidified their leading position with 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)