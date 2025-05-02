Rajasthan Royals Coach Looks Beyond Buttler's Absence as IPL Campaign Ends

In the wake of Rajasthan Royals' elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs, fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has urged fans and critics to move beyond the franchise's decision to release English cricketer Jos Buttler. Speaking after a heavy 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians, Yagnik underscored the focus on developing young talent within the team.

"Stars are made, not bought," Yagnik stated, emphasizing the potential of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Among the promising players is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose emotional century turned heads. Despite enduring a tough season, Yagnik is confident these players will rise to prominence in future campaigns.

Reflecting on the match, RR's decision to bowl first backfired as MI piled up 217/2. The Royals faltered in their chase, succumbing to MI's formidable bowling attack and were bundled out for 117. The defeat leaves RR with three wins out of eleven games, marking a disappointing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)