Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Coach Looks Beyond Buttler's Absence as IPL Campaign Ends

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik addresses concerns over not retaining Jos Buttler after their IPL 2025 playoff exit. Emphasizing team-building, Yagnik highlights the potential of current players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Despite being outclassed by Mumbai Indians, Yagnik remains optimistic about creating new 'stars' for the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:45 IST
Rajasthan Royals Coach Looks Beyond Buttler's Absence as IPL Campaign Ends
Dishant Yagnik. (Photo- iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Rajasthan Royals' elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs, fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has urged fans and critics to move beyond the franchise's decision to release English cricketer Jos Buttler. Speaking after a heavy 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians, Yagnik underscored the focus on developing young talent within the team.

"Stars are made, not bought," Yagnik stated, emphasizing the potential of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Among the promising players is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose emotional century turned heads. Despite enduring a tough season, Yagnik is confident these players will rise to prominence in future campaigns.

Reflecting on the match, RR's decision to bowl first backfired as MI piled up 217/2. The Royals faltered in their chase, succumbing to MI's formidable bowling attack and were bundled out for 117. The defeat leaves RR with three wins out of eleven games, marking a disappointing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025