India Aims For Redemption Against Australia In Hockey Face-Off
India's women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, faces Australia aiming to reverse a three-match losing streak. Despite spirited performances, the team hasn't secured a win on their tour. Chief coach Harendra Singh emphasizes the importance of these matches for future success, highlighting the blend of youth and experience in the squad.
- Country:
- Australia
India's women's hockey team, facing three consecutive defeats, is determined to change their fortunes against Australia in the fourth match of their series. The team, led by Salima Tete, has so far struggled on this tour, with losses to Australia 'A' and Australia's senior team.
With upcoming challenges including the World Cup and the Hockey Pro League, India's coach Harendra Singh sees the current tour as critical for refining tactics and enhancing squad performance. Despite the lack of wins, he praises the team's improvements and strengths, particularly against top-ranked opposition like The Netherlands.
Singh, emphasizing the value of facing strong competitors, believes more match exposure will benefit India's younger players, preparing them for future international successes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Hockey
- Australia
- Salima Tete
- Harendra Singh
- World Cup
- Pro League
- defeat
- sport
- youth
ALSO READ
Golden Triumph for Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary at ISSF World Cup
Bayern Munich Shift Focus to Bundesliga and Club World Cup Glory
Pakistan Secures Spot in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with Dominant Win
Rudrankksh Patil Reflects on World Cup Triumph and Future of Shooting in Global Sports
Indian Shooters Shine Amidst Tough Competition at ISSF World Cup