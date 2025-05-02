Left Menu

India Aims For Redemption Against Australia In Hockey Face-Off

India's women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, faces Australia aiming to reverse a three-match losing streak. Despite spirited performances, the team hasn't secured a win on their tour. Chief coach Harendra Singh emphasizes the importance of these matches for future success, highlighting the blend of youth and experience in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:22 IST
India Aims For Redemption Against Australia In Hockey Face-Off
India beat Chile 3-1. (Photo: Hockey India) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's women's hockey team, facing three consecutive defeats, is determined to change their fortunes against Australia in the fourth match of their series. The team, led by Salima Tete, has so far struggled on this tour, with losses to Australia 'A' and Australia's senior team.

With upcoming challenges including the World Cup and the Hockey Pro League, India's coach Harendra Singh sees the current tour as critical for refining tactics and enhancing squad performance. Despite the lack of wins, he praises the team's improvements and strengths, particularly against top-ranked opposition like The Netherlands.

Singh, emphasizing the value of facing strong competitors, believes more match exposure will benefit India's younger players, preparing them for future international successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025