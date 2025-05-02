India Aims For Redemption Against Australia In Hockey Face-Off

India's women's hockey team, facing three consecutive defeats, is determined to change their fortunes against Australia in the fourth match of their series. The team, led by Salima Tete, has so far struggled on this tour, with losses to Australia 'A' and Australia's senior team.

With upcoming challenges including the World Cup and the Hockey Pro League, India's coach Harendra Singh sees the current tour as critical for refining tactics and enhancing squad performance. Despite the lack of wins, he praises the team's improvements and strengths, particularly against top-ranked opposition like The Netherlands.

Singh, emphasizing the value of facing strong competitors, believes more match exposure will benefit India's younger players, preparing them for future international successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)