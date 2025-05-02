Left Menu

KL Rahul Sails as Paul & Shark's First Indian Ambassador

Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark partners with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, marking him as their first Indian global ambassador. This partnership underscores the brand's commitment to the Indian market and aligns with shared values of luxury, sport, and craftsmanship. The campaign launches globally on May 2, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:54 IST
KL Rahul Sails as Paul & Shark's First Indian Ambassador
KL Rahul. (Photo- Paul and Shark). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has announced its collaboration with one of India's cricketing stalwarts, KL Rahul. As the first Indian to be named as a global ambassador for Paul & Shark, Rahul is set to embody the brand's modern vision of luxury, adventure, and style.

This partnership marks a strategic milestone, highlighting the increasing importance of the Indian market to Paul & Shark, a brand that has maintained strong business ties with the country for over 15 years. The collaboration between Paul & Shark and KL Rahul is characterized by shared values of sport, travel, and discovery, reflecting a contemporary relationship that celebrates Italian craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design.

The campaign, showcasing KL Rahul, will be launched on May 2, 2025, across the brand's global platforms, including Rahul's Instagram, emphasizing India's role as a key market. CEO Andrea Dini describes the partnership as a fusion of authenticity, adventure, and luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025