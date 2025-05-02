KL Rahul Sails as Paul & Shark's First Indian Ambassador

In a landmark move, Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has announced its collaboration with one of India's cricketing stalwarts, KL Rahul. As the first Indian to be named as a global ambassador for Paul & Shark, Rahul is set to embody the brand's modern vision of luxury, adventure, and style.

This partnership marks a strategic milestone, highlighting the increasing importance of the Indian market to Paul & Shark, a brand that has maintained strong business ties with the country for over 15 years. The collaboration between Paul & Shark and KL Rahul is characterized by shared values of sport, travel, and discovery, reflecting a contemporary relationship that celebrates Italian craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design.

The campaign, showcasing KL Rahul, will be launched on May 2, 2025, across the brand's global platforms, including Rahul's Instagram, emphasizing India's role as a key market. CEO Andrea Dini describes the partnership as a fusion of authenticity, adventure, and luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)