Kolkata Knight Rider's Ramandeep Singh Shares Fitness Secrets in 'Train Like a Knight'

Kolkata Knight Riders' cricket star Ramandeep Singh has opened up about his fitness routine in the newest episode of 'Train Like a Knight,' the team's fitness series. Singh, known for his powerful batting, discussed how his upbringing in Chandigarh with a father who was an international cyclist shaped his approach to nutrition.

Sharing his nutrition philosophy, Singh explained, "I've always been guided towards a diet filled with non-vegetarian food and dairy by my father." He starts his day with desi ghee and a nutritious breakfast, underscoring the importance of home-cooked meals over dining out. According to Singh, cutting out sugar, fried foods, and flour can naturally improve one's health.

Singh recommends bodyweight exercises and places significant importance on recovery days, stressing proper nutrition for peak performance. He encourages those without gym access to consider alternatives like sprints. Singh's enduring message is the power of consistency and making healthy choices as routine as brushing one's teeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)