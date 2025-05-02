Mumbai Ultimate League Season 5 Reaches Thrilling Finale

After three intense weekends, the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League (MUL) Season 5 is set to conclude with playoffs and finals on Sunday at Wings Arena, Bandra. The Dancing Dragons and Desi Hawks will compete in Qualifier 1 on Field 1, while Bumbai Bantais face Reborn Fire in the eliminator on Field 2.

This season, launched on April 13, featured six fiercely competitive teams fighting for playoff positions. The Dancing Dragons emerged at the top with 24 points, followed closely by the Desi Hawks and others. Sunday's final day will see simultaneous fixtures beginning at 4:00 PM, including crucial matches and a grand final in the evening.

The schedule includes Qualifier 2 at 5:30 PM and a fifth-sixth place match between The Afterburners and Bombay Rhinos. The championship final, featuring the winners of earlier qualifiers, takes place at 7:00 PM on Field 1, with a closing ceremony at 9:15 PM. Fans can watch live on Off-Season Ultimate's YouTube channel.

