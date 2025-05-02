T20 Mumbai League 2025: Icon Players Announced for Anticipated Third Season
The T20 Mumbai League 2025 unveils its icon players for the upcoming third season, highlighting cricket stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. With the mega auction on the horizon, franchises gear up by securing top talent, forming the backbone of competitive squads for the eagerly anticipated domestic cricket tournament.
The anticipation is palpable as the T20 Mumbai League prepares for its third installment. In a critical development, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the icon players for each of the eight franchises in the city on Friday.
T20 sensations Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer headline the list, representing Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and SoBo Mumbai Falcons respectively. This announcement precedes the hotly anticipated mega auction set for May 7 in Mumbai, where each franchise aims to build its squad around an icon player contracted for Rs20 lakh.
Ajinkya Naik, President of the MCA, emphasized the importance of this announcement, stating, 'Today's event shapes the identity of each franchise.' With a focus on nurturing emerging cricket talent, the league promises an electrifying tournament running from May 26 to June 8 at the Wankhede Stadium.
