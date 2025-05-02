Left Menu

T20 Mumbai League 2025: Icon Players Announced for Anticipated Third Season

The T20 Mumbai League 2025 unveils its icon players for the upcoming third season, highlighting cricket stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. With the mega auction on the horizon, franchises gear up by securing top talent, forming the backbone of competitive squads for the eagerly anticipated domestic cricket tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:41 IST
T20 Mumbai League 2025: Icon Players Announced for Anticipated Third Season
Suryakumar Yadav (Image: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation is palpable as the T20 Mumbai League prepares for its third installment. In a critical development, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the icon players for each of the eight franchises in the city on Friday.

T20 sensations Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer headline the list, representing Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and SoBo Mumbai Falcons respectively. This announcement precedes the hotly anticipated mega auction set for May 7 in Mumbai, where each franchise aims to build its squad around an icon player contracted for Rs20 lakh.

Ajinkya Naik, President of the MCA, emphasized the importance of this announcement, stating, 'Today's event shapes the identity of each franchise.' With a focus on nurturing emerging cricket talent, the league promises an electrifying tournament running from May 26 to June 8 at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025