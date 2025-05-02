Left Menu

India Gears Up for Historic 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Mondotrack

The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will be held in India for the first time, using the advanced Mondotrack surface. The Paralympic Committee of India aims to deliver the best-ever championships with participation expected from over 2,500 athletes globally. The event will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST
India Gears Up for Historic 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Mondotrack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, India will host the prestigious 2025 World Para Athletics Championships from September 27 to October 5. The event, to be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will feature the innovative 'Mondotrack'.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced their choice of Mondotrack, a world leader in athletic surfaces used in every Olympic Games since 1976, following strong recommendations from acclaimed athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Parveen Kumar, and Sumit Antil. The track is designed to enhance performance while minimizing injury risks.

The championships are expected to draw over 2,500 participants from more than 100 countries, marking a significant moment in India's para-sport history. The event will showcase paralympic legends and world champions, promoting the nation's vision to host a world-class sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025