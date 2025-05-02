India Gears Up for Historic 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Mondotrack

For the first time, India will host the prestigious 2025 World Para Athletics Championships from September 27 to October 5. The event, to be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will feature the innovative 'Mondotrack'.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced their choice of Mondotrack, a world leader in athletic surfaces used in every Olympic Games since 1976, following strong recommendations from acclaimed athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Parveen Kumar, and Sumit Antil. The track is designed to enhance performance while minimizing injury risks.

The championships are expected to draw over 2,500 participants from more than 100 countries, marking a significant moment in India's para-sport history. The event will showcase paralympic legends and world champions, promoting the nation's vision to host a world-class sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)