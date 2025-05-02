Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Sunrisers with Playoff Spot in Sight
Gujarat Titans secured a crucial 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match, moving closer to a playoff spot. Shubman Gill's 76 and Jos Buttler's 64 were vital, while GT bowlers effectively restricted SRH's chase at 186 for 6 despite Abhishek Sharma's 74-run effort.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Titans moved a step closer to securing their IPL playoff berth with a decisive 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. The match, held in a packed stadium, saw the Titans put up a stellar performance, both in batting and bowling.
Opting to bat first, Titans were buoyed by skipper Shubman Gill's explosive 76 off 38 balls, laying a strong foundation. Following his lead, Jos Buttler added a quick 64 runs in just 37 deliveries, taking their total to an imposing 224 for 6.
Despite a promising start from SRH's Abhishek Sharma, who scored 74, the Titans' bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, effectively contained the opposition, restricting them to 186 for 6 in 20 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans in Crucial Match Against Delhi Capitals
Shubman Gill: The Emerging Leader Under IPL Pressure
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy get maiden BCCI central contracts, included in category C.
Gujarat Titans Dominate KKR, Shubman Gill Shines in 39-Run Victory