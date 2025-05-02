Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Sunrisers with Playoff Spot in Sight

The Gujarat Titans moved a step closer to securing their IPL playoff berth with a decisive 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. The match, held in a packed stadium, saw the Titans put up a stellar performance, both in batting and bowling.

Opting to bat first, Titans were buoyed by skipper Shubman Gill's explosive 76 off 38 balls, laying a strong foundation. Following his lead, Jos Buttler added a quick 64 runs in just 37 deliveries, taking their total to an imposing 224 for 6.

Despite a promising start from SRH's Abhishek Sharma, who scored 74, the Titans' bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, effectively contained the opposition, restricting them to 186 for 6 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)