ITBP's Historic Ascent: Scaling New Heights on Mount Makalu
A team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully climbed Mount Makalu, marking the first such achievement by a central armed police force in India. This feat was part of a twin expedition that also attempted Mount Annapurna, demonstrating ITBP's mountaineering prowess and commitment to environmental conservation.
A team of mountaineers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has successfully conquered Mount Makalu, the world's fifth highest peak located in Nepal. This achievement marks the first instance of a central armed police force from India reaching this milestone.
The 8,485-meter Makalu summit was successfully reached on April 19, as announced by the ITBP on Friday. This climb was part of a twin international expedition encompassing Mount Makalu and Mount Annapurna, initiated from Delhi on March 21.
While the Makalu team had 83% success with five climbers reaching the summit, the Annapurna team faced extreme weather challenges, making a prudent retreat only 150 meters from the top. Notably, the expeditions also focused on environmental conservation, collecting and removing 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste from the higher camps.
