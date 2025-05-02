ITBP's Historic Ascent: Scaling New Heights on Mount Makalu

A team of mountaineers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has successfully conquered Mount Makalu, the world's fifth highest peak located in Nepal. This achievement marks the first instance of a central armed police force from India reaching this milestone.

The 8,485-meter Makalu summit was successfully reached on April 19, as announced by the ITBP on Friday. This climb was part of a twin international expedition encompassing Mount Makalu and Mount Annapurna, initiated from Delhi on March 21.

While the Makalu team had 83% success with five climbers reaching the summit, the Annapurna team faced extreme weather challenges, making a prudent retreat only 150 meters from the top. Notably, the expeditions also focused on environmental conservation, collecting and removing 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste from the higher camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)