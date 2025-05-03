Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL Struggles: Bowling Woes and Changing Pitches

Facing the possibility of an early exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Jaydev Unadkat has expressed concerns over the team's lackluster bowling performance and the influence of shifting pitch conditions.

After suffering a crucial 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans, SRH finds itself out of the playoff race, with inconsistent bowling being a significant factor. Unadkat emphasized the importance of teamwork in bowling, stating that when one bowler falters, it pressures others, disrupting the game plan.

Despite starting the season with aggressive batting strategies and high scores, changes in pitch dynamics and unsuccessful execution on the field have hindered SRH's progress, resulting in more defeats than wins this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)