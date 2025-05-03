Left Menu

FC Goa Eyes Second Kalinga Super Cup Triumph

FC Goa aims for a second Kalinga Super Cup victory, facing Jamshedpur FC in the final. The Gaurs seek redemption after ISL Cup disappointment, boasting flawless wins en route. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur aims for their first Super Cup win, adding to their ISL League Shield triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:25 IST
FC Goa players (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa is set to clash with Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final on Saturday at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. The Gaurs are vying for their second title in the competition, having previously clinched victory in 2019. This final marks their second appearance in the prestigious showdown.

Capped by Manolo Marquez, FC Goa finished the league in second place but faced a narrow exit in the dramatic semi-finals of the Indian Super League Cup against Bengaluru FC. They are determined to secure silverware this season, having demonstrated an impeccable journey to the final with consistent victories.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is aiming for its first Super Cup triumph and second overall title after capturing the ISL League Shield in 2021-22. FC Goa's route to the final was marked by decisive victories, highlighted by Iker Guarrotxena's crucial performance in pivotal matches leading to their spot in the ultimate showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

