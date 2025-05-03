FC Goa Eyes Second Kalinga Super Cup Triumph

FC Goa is set to clash with Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final on Saturday at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. The Gaurs are vying for their second title in the competition, having previously clinched victory in 2019. This final marks their second appearance in the prestigious showdown.

Capped by Manolo Marquez, FC Goa finished the league in second place but faced a narrow exit in the dramatic semi-finals of the Indian Super League Cup against Bengaluru FC. They are determined to secure silverware this season, having demonstrated an impeccable journey to the final with consistent victories.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is aiming for its first Super Cup triumph and second overall title after capturing the ISL League Shield in 2021-22. FC Goa's route to the final was marked by decisive victories, highlighted by Iker Guarrotxena's crucial performance in pivotal matches leading to their spot in the ultimate showdown.

