Boosting Grassroots Sports: A New Era Begins in Arunachal Pradesh

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a new multi-purpose hall in Kamle district, Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at fostering inclusive sports development. Funded by the central government, the facility offers modern infrastructure for various indoor sports, encouraging regional athletes to pursue professional training and participate at higher competitive levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:44 IST
Sports Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance sports development in remote regions, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-purpose hall in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district.

With an investment of Rs eight crore from the Central government, this new facility is set to revolutionize the sports landscape in the area by providing cutting-edge infrastructure and training for various indoor sports including boxing, badminton, and karate, among others.

Mandaviya emphasized the potential of Arunachal's youth in contributing to the nation's sports scenario while urging them to leverage these amenities to excel on national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

