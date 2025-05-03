Boosting Grassroots Sports: A New Era Begins in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant move to enhance sports development in remote regions, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-purpose hall in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district.

With an investment of Rs eight crore from the Central government, this new facility is set to revolutionize the sports landscape in the area by providing cutting-edge infrastructure and training for various indoor sports including boxing, badminton, and karate, among others.

Mandaviya emphasized the potential of Arunachal's youth in contributing to the nation's sports scenario while urging them to leverage these amenities to excel on national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)