WAVES 2025: Elevating Traditional Sports on a Global Stage

WAVES 2025 is pioneering India's first dedicated international summit for the audio-visual and entertainment industries, gathering over 10,000 delegates. The summit aims to promote traditional sports globally, positioning India as a key player in media and digital innovation, while hosting numerous sessions involving top companies and startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:33 IST
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, has touted WAVES 2025 as a transformative platform to elevate traditional sports to international heights. The four-day summit in India draws over 10,000 delegates and marks a groundbreaking convergence of the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

Khadse expressed optimism during the event, emphasizing the potential for traditional sports such as Kho Kho and Kabaddi to achieve global recognition. Speaking to ANI, she noted that effective presentation in electronic and print media could propel these sports onto the world stage. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi echoed these sentiments, highlighting discussions aimed at globalizing Indigenous sports.

The summit, under the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' commenced on May 1 and will span until May 4, featuring 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses. Bringing together leaders from over 90 countries, WAVES 2025 aims to establish India as a prominent hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation through a vast array of interdisciplinary collaborations.

