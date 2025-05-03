Kolkata Knight Riders Hold Onto Hope for IPL Revival

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rovman Powell has expressed optimism despite a rocky IPL journey this season. Stressing that their fate lies in their own hands, he believes a strong finish could change their fortunes.

So far, the defending champions have secured only four victories in ten matches, requiring triumph in the remaining fixtures to advance to the playoffs. Their next obstacle is a crucial tie against the Rajasthan Royals.

Powell notes their inconsistent performance but underscores focused efforts on the current and future games. The team's batting remains a concern, though scoring 200-plus totals in some matches brings hope. With pivotal negotiations and strategy adjustments, they aim to end the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)