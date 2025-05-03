Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Hold Onto Hope for IPL Revival

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell remains optimistic despite a challenging IPL season. With four wins in ten matches, KKR must win the remaining games to qualify for playoffs. Powell emphasizes maintaining focus and building momentum, key to replicating past success, as they face Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:12 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Hold Onto Hope for IPL Revival
Rovman Powell
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rovman Powell has expressed optimism despite a rocky IPL journey this season. Stressing that their fate lies in their own hands, he believes a strong finish could change their fortunes.

So far, the defending champions have secured only four victories in ten matches, requiring triumph in the remaining fixtures to advance to the playoffs. Their next obstacle is a crucial tie against the Rajasthan Royals.

Powell notes their inconsistent performance but underscores focused efforts on the current and future games. The team's batting remains a concern, though scoring 200-plus totals in some matches brings hope. With pivotal negotiations and strategy adjustments, they aim to end the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025