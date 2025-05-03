Zimbabwe Gears Up for Historic Test Against England After 20 Years

Zimbabwe is set to face England in their first Test match on English soil since 2003, with a newly announced 15-member squad featuring star all-rounder Sikandar Raza. The match, scheduled for May 22-26, marks a significant milestone for the Zimbabwe team.

The announcement follows a tightly contested series against Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe claimed the first Test before Bangladesh equalized the series. In preparation for England, Zimbabwe has made three changes, including the return of Sikandar Raza in place of Johnathan Campbell and welcoming back Clive Madande as backup wicketkeeper.

Coach Justin Sammons expressed confidence in the squad's ability to hold their own against one of the world's best teams. After the England Test, Zimbabwe will face South Africa in a four-day match starting June 3, as preparation for the Proteas' ICC World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)