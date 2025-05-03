Sudirman Cup Showdown: China and South Korea Set for Thrilling Final

China, the defending champions, secured a commanding 3-0 lead over Japan to reach the final of the badminton Sudirman Cup, marking their 16th consecutive appearance in the final. They are set to face South Korea, the hosts, who overcame a tough challenge against Indonesia to book their place in the showdown.

The South Korean team, four-time winners of the tournament, fought fiercely in their semi-final against Indonesia, with the women's doubles pair delivering a decisive victory that ensured their advancement. China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping began their semi-final campaign decisively, while Shi Yuqi dominated in men's singles, strengthening China's pursuit of a 14th title.

South Korea's path was no easy feat. After an initial win in the mixed doubles, Indonesia's Alwi Farhan managed to level the score by defeating Cho Geon-yeop. However, pivotal victories in the women's singles by An Se-young and a final triumph in the women's doubles sealed South Korea's place in the highly anticipated final against China.

