High-Stakes Drama Unfolds at Rain-Kissed Miami Grand Prix Sprint

Lando Norris seized a serendipitous win at the rain-soaked Miami Grand Prix sprint race, playing into McLaren's favor with a one-two finish that shaved down Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to a narrow nine points.

The race witnessed dramatic turns, including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrating a third-place finish, buoyed by a well-timed safety car intervention. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen faced setbacks with a penalty relegating him to last among finishers. The event was marked by inclement weather, leading to numerous crashes.

Unfavorable conditions added to the unpredictability, with multiple drivers caught in incidents. Despite the challenges, the Miami race delivered an unforgettable spectacle, highlighting the high-stakes intrigue synonymous with Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)