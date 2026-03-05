Lewis Hamilton's Push for Africa's Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is renewing his call for the sport to hold a grand prix in Africa, stressing its significance as a vital addition to the F1 circuit.

Hamilton, who races for Ferrari, expressed his wish to compete in Africa before retiring. He highlighted the Kyalami circuit in South Africa as a potential location, citing FIA-approved upgrades designed to return the track to the necessary grade one status for F1. Although the last African grand prix took place in 1993, the upgraded Kyalami circuit stands out as the front-runner for future races.

Hamilton has actively campaigned for this cause, meeting with stakeholders to address the absence of an African race. Despite other bids in South Africa and Rwanda stalling, Hamilton remains optimistic about Africa's inclusion in the F1 calendar. He shared his experiences in Kenya and Rwanda as highlights, noting their stunning environments and potential as F1 destinations. With multiple continents already hosting races, Hamilton's push for Africa underscores F1's intent to expand its geographical reach.

