Sabalenka's Stellar Madrid Triumph: A Hat-Trick of Titles

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff to win her third Madrid Open title. Sabalenka took advantage of Gauff's errors to clinch a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory. This triumph marks her third title win of the year, tying her Madrid Open record with Petra Kvitova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:59 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, overcame a spirited challenge from fourth seed Coco Gauff to take the Madrid Open title. The match ended with Sabalenka claiming a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory, marking her third win in Madrid and her third title this year on the WTA tour.

Sabalenka dominated the early proceedings, swiftly securing a 4-1 lead in the first set before Gauff, a former U.S. Open champion, fought back. Despite Gauff's strong play, Sabalenka managed to secure the first set with a decisive break.

In the second set, Gauff pushed ahead to a 5-3 lead, but her double faults turned the tide back in Sabalenka's favor. The Belarusian leveled the score and triumphed in a tiebreak to clinch the title. This victory also ties Sabalenka with Petra Kvitova for the most Madrid Open titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

