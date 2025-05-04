Sovereignty Triumphs: A Historic Victory at the Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty achieved a remarkable victory at the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, capturing the first leg of the Triple Crown in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bay colt excelled under wet and sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs, completing the 1-1/4-mile race in an impressive two minutes and 2.31 seconds. Hopes were high for the morning-line favorite, Journalism, who finished in second, while Baeza claimed the third spot.

This event marks the return of the distinguished trainer Bob Baffert to the Derby scene, following a three-year ban imposed after his horse, Medina Spirit, failed a drug test post-2021 Derby victory.

