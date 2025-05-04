Left Menu

Anthony Joshua's Path to Recovery and Redemption

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will undergo elbow surgery, putting him out of action for six to eight weeks. Joshua, who is focusing on recovery, aims for a comeback following his recent knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, marking a significant step in his boxing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:53 IST
Anthony Joshua's Path to Recovery and Redemption

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has announced that he will undergo elbow surgery, which will see him sidelined for up to two months. This development comes as Joshua plots his return to the ring after suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last month.

Joshua, who revealed his plans to DAZN during the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull bout in Riyadh, emphasized his focus on healing. He expressed a strong desire to recover fully and make a successful comeback.

The British boxer, once a multi-title holder, experienced a challenging few years after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021. Despite winning four consecutive fights, his latest bout against Dubois resulted in another setback, prompting the need for surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

