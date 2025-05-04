Left Menu

Teen Cricket Sensation Ayush Mhatre Shines Amidst Challenges in IPL 2025

Ayush Mhatre, a 17-year-old cricketer, impresses in IPL 2025 with his composure and skill, becoming a beacon during a challenging season for CSK. Coach Stephen Fleming praises his temperament and ability to perform under pressure, marking him as a player to watch in the future.

Ayush Mhatre. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At just 17 years and 292 days old, Ayush Mhatre has emerged as a standout performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, displaying stylish strokes and impressive power, marking himself as a promising T20 cricketer.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has been particularly struck by Mhatre's calmness and maturity on the field—traits first observed during trials—and his subsequent performance in IPL 2025 has only cemented his belief.

In taking the stage during a difficult season for CSK, primarily as a replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre not only proved his mettle with quick runs but also showcased an extraordinary understanding of the game, earning high praise from seasoned coaches and teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

