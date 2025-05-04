Sports Highlights: Record Breakers, Champions, and Tributes

In the spotlight of contemporary athletics, Cordell Tinch's awe-inspiring 12.87-second hurdle shattered expectations at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League, placing him as one of the fastest men in history alongside Dayron Robles.

Katie Ledecky surpassed her own world record in the 800m freestyle at the Tyr Pro Series in Fort Lauderdale, indicating her prime form ahead of the World Championships.

In boxing, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reclaimed the IBF super middleweight title, setting up a potential clash with Terence Crawford, while Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Coco Gauff for her third Madrid Open title.

