Canelo Alvarez Reclaims Super Middleweight Crown, Ready for Showdown with Crawford

Mexican boxing star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reasserted his dominance in the super middleweight division by unifying his IBF title with his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, following a decisive win over Cuban contender William Scull on Sunday.

Despite Scull's height and reach advantage, he struggled against Alvarez's relentless approach and body blows, ultimately losing his professional undefeated streak. Alvarez criticized Scull's defensive tactics, as the judges ruled unanimously in his favor.

Awaiting Alvarez next is a much-anticipated fight with Terence Crawford. Both fighters expressed eagerness for the match, promising to showcase their skills and redefine greatness in the ring come September.

(With inputs from agencies.)