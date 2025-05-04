Left Menu

Canelo Alvarez Reclaims Super Middleweight Crown, Ready for Showdown with Crawford

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez regained the IBF super middleweight title by defeating William Scull in a unanimous decision, solidifying his status as the undisputed 168-pound champion. Alvarez is now set to face former welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September, promising an exciting bout between two top fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:37 IST
Canelo Alvarez Reclaims Super Middleweight Crown, Ready for Showdown with Crawford
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Mexican boxing star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reasserted his dominance in the super middleweight division by unifying his IBF title with his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, following a decisive win over Cuban contender William Scull on Sunday.

Despite Scull's height and reach advantage, he struggled against Alvarez's relentless approach and body blows, ultimately losing his professional undefeated streak. Alvarez criticized Scull's defensive tactics, as the judges ruled unanimously in his favor.

Awaiting Alvarez next is a much-anticipated fight with Terence Crawford. Both fighters expressed eagerness for the match, promising to showcase their skills and redefine greatness in the ring come September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025