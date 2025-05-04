Canelo Alvarez Reclaims Super Middleweight Crown, Ready for Showdown with Crawford
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez regained the IBF super middleweight title by defeating William Scull in a unanimous decision, solidifying his status as the undisputed 168-pound champion. Alvarez is now set to face former welterweight champion Terence Crawford in September, promising an exciting bout between two top fighters.
Mexican boxing star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reasserted his dominance in the super middleweight division by unifying his IBF title with his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, following a decisive win over Cuban contender William Scull on Sunday.
Despite Scull's height and reach advantage, he struggled against Alvarez's relentless approach and body blows, ultimately losing his professional undefeated streak. Alvarez criticized Scull's defensive tactics, as the judges ruled unanimously in his favor.
Awaiting Alvarez next is a much-anticipated fight with Terence Crawford. Both fighters expressed eagerness for the match, promising to showcase their skills and redefine greatness in the ring come September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canelo
- Alvarez
- super middleweight
- fight
- victory
- Crawford
- boxing
- championship
- bouts
- September
ALSO READ
Sports Update: From Golf Triumphs to Boxing Showdowns
Avesh Khan's Late Strikes Propel Lucknow to Thrilling Victory
Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Avesh Khan's Heroics Lead to a Thrilling Victory for Lucknow Super Giants
Fans' Passionate Anthem Inspires Polish Victory