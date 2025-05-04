Left Menu

Teenage Titans: The Rise of India's New Batting Sensations

India's cricket scene is abuzz with the emergence of teenage batting stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. Suryavanshi hit a record-breaking century in the IPL, while 17-year-old Mhatre impressed with a 94-run innings. Both players have shown remarkable skills and temperament, drawing widespread admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:41 IST
Teenage Titans: The Rise of India's New Batting Sensations
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The euphoria surrounding young Vaibhav Suryavanshi remains high as he becomes the latest teenage batting sensation. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals player made headlines by scoring a century in just 35 balls during an IPL match, earning accolades from legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar.

Parallel to Suryavanshi's triumphs, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has also captured attention. Despite narrowly missing a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his 94 off 48 balls left Chennai's head coach Stephen Fleming praising his talent and aggressive style, akin to the modern T20 player.

Fleming highlights the players' fearlessness and skill set as extraordinary. Mhatre, stepping in due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, has already amassed 163 runs in four innings. With potential to daunt bowlers globally, these youngsters exhibit maturity and skill beyond their years, promising a formidable future for India's cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025